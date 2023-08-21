Arizona Republic
A new center at Glendale Community College that will give students hands-on information technology experience while helping small Arizona cities up their cybersecurity game.
Fully aware that the increasing cost of higher education is limiting access to four-year college degree programs, Colorado’s community colleges and public universities have created transfer agreements in 30 majors, including 26 that can be completed at CSU’s Fort Collins campus.
Oregon’s 17 community colleges generated more than $9 billion in annual economic impact for the state in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to a new report from the Oregon Community College Association.