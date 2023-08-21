Headlines

A community college aims to get its students job experience — and fight digital criminals
Arizona Republic

A new center at Glendale Community College that will give students hands-on information technology experience while helping small Arizona cities up their cybersecurity game.

Pathways from community colleges to Colorado State University ease transfers, reduce cost
Coloradoan

Fully aware that the increasing cost of higher education is limiting access to four-year college degree programs, Colorado’s community colleges and public universities have created transfer agreements in 30 majors, including 26 that can be completed at CSU’s Fort Collins campus.

Oregon’s community colleges generate billions for the economy, report says
Oregon Public Radio

Oregon’s 17 community colleges generated more than $9 billion in annual economic impact for the state in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to a new report from the Oregon Community College Association.

