After three years of declining enrollment, California’s community colleges showed a slight increase and Woodland Community College even more so.
Community colleges in eastern North Carolina are seeing an increase in students.
Sonya Christian, California’s newly appointed community college chancellor, considers increasing dual enrollment to high schoolers as an imperative.
Officials from Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, South Carolina, announced a new workforce development program aimed at addressing a critical shortage of healthcare workers.
Regents of New Mexico State University approved a measure to establish a corporate tuition rate for companies who partner with NMSU Global Campus and Doña Ana Community College.
The Biden administration has been working with local governments and employers on a variety of programs to try to build up that workforce with training and apprenticeship programs, with a focus on trying to bring more women and people of color into the workforce and recruiting workers from lower-income areas.