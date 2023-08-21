Headlines

By Daily Staff August 20, 2023

Woodland Community College enrollment climbs
Daily Democrat

After three years of declining enrollment, California’s community colleges showed a slight increase and Woodland Community College even more so.

Community colleges in eastern North Carolina see uptick in students
WNCT

Community colleges in eastern North Carolina are seeing an increase in students.

A big remake is coming to California community college education, new chancellor says
Los Angeles Times

Sonya Christian, California’s newly appointed community college chancellor, considers increasing dual enrollment to high schoolers as an imperative.

South Carolina college announces program to address healthcare worker shortage
WYFF

Officials from Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, South Carolina, announced a new workforce development program aimed at addressing a critical shortage of healthcare workers.

Corporate tuition could bring more educational ‘collaboration’ to NMSU
Las Cruces Sun-News

Regents of New Mexico State University approved a measure to establish a corporate tuition rate for companies who partner with NMSU Global Campus and Doña Ana Community College.

Biden’s infrastructure building boom is missing one thing: Workers
NBC News

The Biden administration has been working with local governments and employers on a variety of programs to try to build up that workforce with training and apprenticeship programs, with a focus on trying to bring more women and people of color into the workforce and recruiting workers from lower-income areas.

