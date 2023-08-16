Headlines

Community college leaders praise state investment in free education for older, nursing students
WBUR

More Massachusetts residents may flock to the state’s 15 community colleges this fall as tens of millions of dollars meant to help offset the cost of tuition — and in some cases, make attendance free — reach older students and those in nursing programs.

Del Tech’s new bachelor’s degree program looks to combat current teacher shortage
WMDT

A partnership between Delaware Technical Community College, one charter and nine public school districts aims to address the lingering teacher shortage statewide. The program welcomed the first cohort of 59 students back in fall 2022; an additional 25 students will enter the program this fall.

7 reasons you shouldn’t underestimate community college
HuffPost

Universities are great, but don’t overlook the education and opportunities to be had at a community college.

Tennessee Gov. Lee, lawmakers and colleges join together to promote truck-driver training programs
Chattanooga Times Free Press

Citing a critical need for additional truck drivers to transport goods and products, the Tennessee Board of Regents, Gov. Bill Lee and state lawmakers have teamed up to promote driver-training programs at the state’s colleges of applied technology.

‘It’s time’: TCC President Jim Murdaugh announces plans for a new name
Tallahassee Democrat

The process of changing the name comes as Tallahassee Community College is one of only two colleges out of the 28 that make up the Florida College System to still have the term “community college” in its title, with the other being Hillsborough Community College in Tampa.

