Government Technology
The two-year college last week broke ground on a $24 million facility that will provide training in diesel equipment technology, electrical lineworker and management technology, HVAC and plumbing technology.
Salt Lake Tribune
Joey and Joseph Du Shane-Navanick helped to get land acknowledgments on two Salt Lake Community College campuses, and that’s just the beginning.
KATU
More than 100 GED candidates graduated from the Oregon college’s Woolley Center during the 2022-23 school year, reaching a themed goal the college aspired to known as “Road to 100.”