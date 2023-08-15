Headlines

Texas State Technical College working on industrial tech center
Government Technology

The two-year college last week broke ground on a $24 million facility that will provide training in diesel equipment technology, electrical lineworker and management technology, HVAC and plumbing technology.

Brothers work to promote diversity and Indigenous heritage at SLCC
Salt Lake Tribune

Joey and Joseph Du Shane-Navanick helped to get land acknowledgments on two Salt Lake Community College campuses, and that’s just the beginning.

Umpqua Community College sees record GED graduation
KATU

More than 100 GED candidates graduated from the Oregon college’s Woolley Center during the 2022-23 school year, reaching a themed goal the college aspired to known as “Road to 100.”

