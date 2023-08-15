Headlines

By Daily Staff August 14, 2023    Print

How Philly’s next-gen biotech lab workers earn while they learn
WHYY

The city’s Commerce Department enables Community College of Philadelphia students to earn $15 an hour during a cell and gene therapy industry lab technician certificate program.

Grateful for another chance: Incarcerated students complete NWTC industrial maintenance course
Green Bay Press-Gazette

With “Pomp and Circumstance” playing over a speaker, 11 men donning caps and gowns walked down an aisle of seats in a conference room at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay Thursday afternoon, in a celebration of successfully completing a summer course to receive a certificate in industrial maintenance.

Shift in perspective: High school students embrace college post-pandemic
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

About 41% of surveyed high school students said they had to change their higher education choices due to costs. Of those, 33% are choosing a state school, 29% are going to a community college, and 16% will pursue a technical and career education.

The new Biden plan that could still erase your student loans
Planet Money

Through a series of seemingly minor yet powerful changes to the way student loan repayment usually works, many more low-income borrowers will end up paying $0 a month towards their loans. And then, eventually, the remaining loan balance will be forgiven.

