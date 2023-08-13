Headlines

By Daily Staff August 13, 2023

Randolph Community College offers help for free to employees who lost job due to Klaussner closing
WFMY

Resume writing, mental health support, short-term training. These are just a few resources the North Carolina college is offering free of charge to employees of a furniture company that abruptly closed, affecting more than 800 workers.

Michigan doubles down on free community college
WCPT

Building on the success of a $140 million investment, Michigan is making community college free to hundreds of thousands more students by expanding the Michigan Reconnect program.

Portland State University wins $2.3M grant to expand higher ed in prison
OregonLive

The university plans to partner with Oregon community colleges to extend associate-to-bachelor’s degree pathways for students incarcerated in several state prisons, using $2.3 million from Wisconsin nonprofit Ascendium Education Group.

A Tallahassee student group for Black men might have to change its name
WFSU

The Black Male Achievers at Tallahassee Community College might have to change its name or risk losing state and federal funding under a new Florida law.

Commentary: Replace loan forgiveness with free community college
CT Mirror

In lieu of education loans, the federal government must make public community college free to all students and adults pursuing a sub-baccalaureate credential. The federal government would cover the full cost of attendance including tuition, fees, books, computer, supplies, etc. as required by the community college.

Why Cal State is pushing back on community colleges’ plans to offer bachelor’s degrees
CalMatters

A new law allows community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees, an option for students unable to attend a four-year institution. But California State University officials are objecting to many of those proposed programs.

Umpqua Community College announces new career pathway academic programs
KEZI

The Oregon college also said it offers two new degrees and 10 new certificates available. It partnered with local industries to develop these programs to train students in high-growth areas.

Hope Housing for Students helps provide stable environment for California community college students
KABC

Hope Housing for Students — an interim housing program for community college students experiencing homelessness or housing instability — has expanded since its launch in 2020 and is available to all nine Los Angeles Community College District campuses.

Iowa allocates $5M for community college commercial driver’s license programs
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $5 million in infrastructure grants are being made available to community colleges for their commercial driver’s license training programs.

$3.2M training facility in the works in Osceola, Iowa
Creston News Advertiser

When complete, the ORBIT Center (Osceola Regional Business and Industrial Technology Center) would be a regional training facility to use for industrial training needs of private companies, regional secondary schools and Southwestern Community College.

New OTC aviation repair program buys three airplanes, one helicopter for student training
Springfield News-Leaders

Ozarks Technical Community College in Missouri is still months from breaking ground on a new aircraft repair and maintenance training facility. But a critical component of the new Airframe and Powerplant program, set to launch in 2025, will soon be delivered to Springfield.

