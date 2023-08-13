Resume writing, mental health support, short-term training. These are just a few resources the North Carolina college is offering free of charge to employees of a furniture company that abruptly closed, affecting more than 800 workers.
Building on the success of a $140 million investment, Michigan is making community college free to hundreds of thousands more students by expanding the Michigan Reconnect program.
The university plans to partner with Oregon community colleges to extend associate-to-bachelor’s degree pathways for students incarcerated in several state prisons, using $2.3 million from Wisconsin nonprofit Ascendium Education Group.
The Black Male Achievers at Tallahassee Community College might have to change its name or risk losing state and federal funding under a new Florida law.
In lieu of education loans, the federal government must make public community college free to all students and adults pursuing a sub-baccalaureate credential. The federal government would cover the full cost of attendance including tuition, fees, books, computer, supplies, etc. as required by the community college.
A new law allows community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees, an option for students unable to attend a four-year institution. But California State University officials are objecting to many of those proposed programs.
The Oregon college also said it offers two new degrees and 10 new certificates available. It partnered with local industries to develop these programs to train students in high-growth areas.
Hope Housing for Students — an interim housing program for community college students experiencing homelessness or housing instability — has expanded since its launch in 2020 and is available to all nine Los Angeles Community College District campuses.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $5 million in infrastructure grants are being made available to community colleges for their commercial driver’s license training programs.
When complete, the ORBIT Center (Osceola Regional Business and Industrial Technology Center) would be a regional training facility to use for industrial training needs of private companies, regional secondary schools and Southwestern Community College.
Ozarks Technical Community College in Missouri is still months from breaking ground on a new aircraft repair and maintenance training facility. But a critical component of the new Airframe and Powerplant program, set to launch in 2025, will soon be delivered to Springfield.