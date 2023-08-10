Vision 2030 includes the implementation of in-state tuition rates for any student living up to 45 miles south of the U.S.-Mexican border. Sonya Christian, California community college system’s chancellor, also wants dual enrollment for every ninth-grade high school student.
The spending blueprint for Massachusetts allocates $50 million toward free community college for adult residents, including $38 million for free community college programs for students pursuing a nursing degree.
Michigan Reconnect has helped more than 123,000 students attend college since its inception in 2021.
Texas’ San Jacinto College and Ohio’s Lorraine Community College are two colleges that have adapted to local and regional economic trends.
Four community colleges in North Carolina are taking part in a new initiative to bridge educational opportunities for the growing Latino population.
The new Reisher Bridge scholarship gives financial support for students during their first two years before they transfer to one of eight schools and covers almost half the annual cost of attending a Colorado community college. Once students transfer, they are then eligible for another Reisher scholarship.