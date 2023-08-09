Headlines

Help wanted: Thousands needed to build electric vehicles in NC. How to get trained.
News & Observer

Automaker VinFast is teaming up with Central Carolina Community College to develop assessment and skills programs tailored to the company’s needs. The goal is to not only help the company succeed but also ensure that local residents can take advantage of the jobs it creates.

Pierpont Community & Technical College gets a $25M boost from W.Va. legislature
West Virginia Times

The funds will be used to construct a new 70,000 square-foot hangar and classroom that will house the college’s popular aviation maintenance training program based at the North Central West Virginia Airport.

‘Future ready’: Inside TCC’s new charter school on campus, Tallahassee Collegiate Academy
Tallahassee Democrat

The STEM-based school’s doors officially open Thursday with 150 to 200 students in grades 9-11 taught by nine teachers on Tallahassee Community College’s campus.

