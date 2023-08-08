Headlines

By Daily Staff August 8, 2023    Print

Chipmakers have plans for new US factories. But not enough workers to run them.
The White House says across the country more than 45 community colleges have announced new or expanded semiconductor workforce programs to help close a significant labor gap in the sector.

Community college funds are needed to help North Carolina students with child care costs
The North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation surveyed a representative sample of 802 working parents with children younger than age five in 2020, finding that 45% of respondents reported dropping out of college or training, or declining training, because of insufficient child care.

University of Utah, Salt Lake Community College expand access to higher education
Students will be able to earn an associate degree at SLCC and transfer their credits to the university, where they can earn a bachelor’s degree, all under one roof at SLCC’s Herriman Campus.

Penn Highlands forms Criminal Justice Training Center with local agencies
Building on the establishment of the regional police academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College that began in 2021, school officials have partnered with local agencies to create a new Criminal Justice Training Center.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.