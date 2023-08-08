The White House says across the country more than 45 community colleges have announced new or expanded semiconductor workforce programs to help close a significant labor gap in the sector.
The North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation surveyed a representative sample of 802 working parents with children younger than age five in 2020, finding that 45% of respondents reported dropping out of college or training, or declining training, because of insufficient child care.
Students will be able to earn an associate degree at SLCC and transfer their credits to the university, where they can earn a bachelor’s degree, all under one roof at SLCC’s Herriman Campus.
Building on the establishment of the regional police academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College that began in 2021, school officials have partnered with local agencies to create a new Criminal Justice Training Center.