After a historic drop in enrollment during the Covid-19 pandemic, California community colleges are ramping up marketing efforts, spending more than $40 million in state and federal dollars to lure students back. Is it working?
Washington’s Clark College will use a $1 million federal Community Project Fund grant to enhance its mechatronics technology and automotive tehnology programs, help develop an advanced manufacturing program at its Boschma Farms campus set to open in 2025 and to support the new Center for Clean Energy.
The funding will be used to increase the ability of ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire, to serve, improve and strategically expand its registered apprenticeship programs and pre-apprenticeship programs.
Tim Shaffer, a former state senator from Prospect who died in 2022, gave $3 million — which t college says is half of his estate — to the BC3 Education Foundation. He also contributed $1 million to the foundation in 2018.
Rio Tinto, a mining company headquartered in London, donated 10 acres of land to the college in 2010, and its behind the latest donation which triples the campus’ size.
Q&A with Mellon Foundation officials on the changes in Higher Education in Prison programs in light of the recent expansion of Pell Grant eligibility, which aims to benefit incarcerated learners.