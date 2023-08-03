Headlines

USDA, community college group aim to strengthen rural workforce
Morning AgClips

A partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement will provide community college students in the Midwest with resources and skill sets that will help them advance in careers in agriculture and rural economic development.

California’s foster youth are struggling. Can $25M for college change that?
San Jose Mercury News (subscription required)

Starting next fall, California will allocate $25 million to help foster youth attain higher education.

Pueblo Community College offers tuition-free options for high demand jobs
Durango Herald

The program is part of Career Advance Colorado, a workforce development initiative providing free training for in-demand jobs through the state’s 19 community and technical colleges.

Peralta colleges ask state for $52M for student housing
Oaklandside

California’s ralta Community College District is moving closer to building its first-ever student housing, asking the state for $52 million for a dorm in Alameda.

Taking the community college path to Stanford University
Daily Yonder

Gabriel Clark dreamed of studying chemical engineering at Stanford University. After working several gap-year jobs in his hometown of Idaho Falls and attending community college at the College of Eastern Idaho, that dream finally came true.

