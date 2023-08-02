Headlines

GateWay Community College maker space yields $36M economic impact, GPEC finds
Phoenix Business Journal

ClevelPhoenix Forge, the open-to-the-public maker space at GateWay Community College in Phoenix, is expected to produce $36 million in economic output, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

In North Carolina, Cleveland Community College focuses on cybersecurity
Shelby Star

In addition to joining the Carolina Cyber Network, Cleveland Community College is seeking the Center of Academic Excellence Cyber Defense designation for its IT network technician degree program.

Commentary: For more diverse universities, look to community colleges
Santa Rosa Press Democrat

Ivy League and other peer schools need to do something they’ve never done with any consistency or devotion: widen their enrollment pipeline to welcome transfer students from community colleges in substantial numbers.

