Phoenix Business Journal
ClevelPhoenix Forge, the open-to-the-public maker space at GateWay Community College in Phoenix, is expected to produce $36 million in economic output, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.
Shelby Star
In addition to joining the Carolina Cyber Network, Cleveland Community College is seeking the Center of Academic Excellence Cyber Defense designation for its IT network technician degree program.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Ivy League and other peer schools need to do something they’ve never done with any consistency or devotion: widen their enrollment pipeline to welcome transfer students from community colleges in substantial numbers.