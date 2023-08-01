Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff August 1, 2023    Print

New downtown KCKCC campus hopes to close economic divide in Wyandotte County
Fox4KC

Fifty years ago, Kansas City Kansas Community College left downtown for a new campus out west. Now it’s coming back, creating new opportunities for people to better their lives through education.

At Delaware County Community College, aspiring teachers can begin earning their degrees as high school students
Philly Voice

A free program aimed at reducing K-12 staffing shortages allows teens to earn 38 credits before they matriculate.

Ohio’s community colleges, technical schools and career centers will offer Intel-specific courses
Ohio Capital Journal

Intel tasked the Ohio Association of Community College’s Semiconductor Collaboration Network to add semiconductor-specific courses and equipment to engineering technology and advanced manufacturing programs.

City Council to give $2M to help Columbus State students struggling with housing
Columbus Dispatch

In Ohio, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Council President Shannon Hardin announced that the city will provide $2 million to extend a Columbus State Community College program that helps its students who face housing insecurity or homelessness.

Michigan community college recognized as Nursing Center of Excellence
Sun Times News

Washtenaw Community College has been distinguished as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. It is the sole community college and one of nine institutions nationwide to gain this acknowledgment in 2023.

Curious Iowa: Why is the Kirkwood Community College wind turbine locked in place?
The Gazette

Several factors prompted the college to “park” its wind turbine in May until it decides next steps.

Commentary: Community college transfer: Increasing postsecondary attainment in Anson and Union counties
EdNC

If more higher education leaders use community college transfer as a lever to increase postsecondary attainment, we’ll be in a better position to complete the journey to two million credentials.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.