Fifty years ago, Kansas City Kansas Community College left downtown for a new campus out west. Now it’s coming back, creating new opportunities for people to better their lives through education.
A free program aimed at reducing K-12 staffing shortages allows teens to earn 38 credits before they matriculate.
Intel tasked the Ohio Association of Community College’s Semiconductor Collaboration Network to add semiconductor-specific courses and equipment to engineering technology and advanced manufacturing programs.
In Ohio, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Council President Shannon Hardin announced that the city will provide $2 million to extend a Columbus State Community College program that helps its students who face housing insecurity or homelessness.
Washtenaw Community College has been distinguished as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. It is the sole community college and one of nine institutions nationwide to gain this acknowledgment in 2023.
Several factors prompted the college to “park” its wind turbine in May until it decides next steps.
If more higher education leaders use community college transfer as a lever to increase postsecondary attainment, we’ll be in a better position to complete the journey to two million credentials.