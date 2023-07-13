Washington Watch: Become a stronger advocate at Advocates in Action

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is offering the opportunity for community college leaders to become more involved with national community college advocacy and engage on critical issues by attending Advocates in Action this fall in Washington, D.C. Registration for the meeting, which will be held September 18-19, is now available.

Advocates in Action immerses participants in federal community college advocacy and the current national higher education policy landscape, allowing them to benefit their college while promoting the national community college agenda. Attendees will have intimate exposure and interaction with some of the top players in federal higher education public policy — influential officials that you’ve read about but generally don’t get a chance to see. Expect to converse with members of Congress and their staff, high level administration officials in federal agencies and the White House and shapers of public policy dialogue at think tanks and in the media.

In September, AACC anticipates that advocacy will be necessary on a number of issues. This includes legislation to make Pell grants for short-term workforce programs a reality. Other higher education legislation may be on the table, as well as a reauthorization of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Lawmakers will also be working on a reauthorization of the Farm Bill and the annual appropriations bills, which include an impactful program designed exclusively for community colleges — the Strengthening Community College Training Grants program.

The program is specifically designed to provide participants on the first day with up-to-date information about current DC political and policy dynamics so that community college leaders will be best prepared to meet with their legislators during the meeting’s second day.

The meeting is seminar style and will take place both at the conference center in the National Center for Higher Education — where AACC’s office are located — and on Capitol Hill.

A draft of the agenda with confirmed speakers will soon be posted to AACC’s website.

Attendees can make accommodations for Advocates in Action at The Ven at Embassy Row, which is located a few short blocks from the NCHE conference center. Please reach out to Alexis Gravely, legislative analyst, if you have any questions about the event or registration.