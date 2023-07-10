The eight TRIO programs

TRIO programs were first created with the start of the Upward Bound program in 1964. While there are specific guidelines for each of the TRIO programs, the unifying eligibility factors are: (1) students from low-income families (defined as 150% of federal poverty levels) and (2) students whose parents did not earn a college degree.

Although there were three student-serving programs when Congress formally titled the Federal TRIO Programs, there are now eight programs in total managed by the U.S. Education Department: one training program for TRIO educators and seven student-serving programs designed to help prepare eligible students for higher education and to retain them within it:

Educational Opportunity Centers: Aim to increase the number of adults who enroll in college by providing counseling and information on college admissions to qualified adults who want to enter or continue a program of postsecondary education. The program also provides services to improve the financial and economic literacy of participants. An important objective of the program is to counsel participants on financial aid options, including basic financial planning skills and to assist in the application process.

Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement: Seeks to increase the attainment of Ph.D. degrees by students from underrepresented segments of society through preparation of eligible participants in research and other scholarly activities.

Student Support Services: Focuses on increasing the college retention and graduation rates of participants, awarding funds to colleges and universities to provide opportunities for academic development, assisting students with basic college requirements and motivating students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education.

Talent Search: Aims to increase the number of youth from underserved backgrounds who complete high school and enroll in and complete their postsecondary education by identifying and assisting individuals who have the potential to succeed in higher education. The program provides academic, career and financial counseling to its participants and encourages them to graduate from high school and continue on to and complete their postsecondary education. It publicizes the availability of financial aid and assists participants with the postsecondary application process.

Training Program for Federal TRIO Programs Staff: Awards education institutions and other public and private nonprofit institutions and organizations funds to support training to enhance the skills and expertise of project directors and staff employed in the Federal TRIO Programs. Funds may be used for conferences, seminars, internships, workshops or the publication of manuals.

Upward Bound: Seeks to increase the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in and graduate from postsecondary education institutions. A wide variety of services are provided to secondary students, including academic instruction in mathematics, laboratory sciences, composition, literature and foreign languages. Tutoring, counseling, mentoring, cultural enrichment, work-study programs and counseling services are also provided.

Upward Bound Math-Science: Helps students recognize and develop low-income, first-generation high school students’ potential to excel in math and science and to encourage them to pursue postsecondary degrees and ultimately careers in the math and science fields.