Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki July 25, 2023 Print Photos submitted by AACC-member colleges. El Paso Community College (Texas) this month provided backpacks filled with school supplies for 1,200 students at area elementary schools through its annual Service Learning School Store in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation. Participating students earned credits to shop for their supplies by visiting informational booths and participating in campus tours. (Photo: EPCC) Julia Meriney (right), editor-in-chief for Mercer County Community College’s student newspaper, The College VOICE, covers the strike at Rutgers University in April. She was one of the winners at the New Jersey Press Foundation awards this spring. MCCC this month was named one of four community colleges in New Jersey to receive a $40,000 grant to support the development of community journalism. (Photo: MCCC) Angel Royal, senior vice president for strategic initiatives and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), spoke last week at the Statewide Iowa Trustees conference about what new data say about the college CEO position and how colleges can use AACC’s Competencies for Community College Leaders as a tool to help evaluate the performance of presidents. Christina Royal (left), her fiancé Karen MacGeorge and Renee Tastad (right), assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of enrollment management at Holyoke Community College in Massachusets, raise the Pride flag at HCC on July 14 as Royal’s last official act as HCC president before retiring. (Photo: HCC) Diagnostic medical sonography students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College (South Carolina) learn through hands-on experience and practice ultrasound in the lab at the Grand Strand Campus. The college recently completed its 10-year accreditation site visit and review for the program as well as the surgical technology program. (Photo: HGTC)