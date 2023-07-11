Photos from colleges that are members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Nursing students at Hudson County Community College celebrate with HCCC President Christopher Reber for being the first to complete nursing degrees through New Jersey’s Pay It Forward Program. The program provides zero-interest, no-fee loans, living stipends, access to emergency aid funds and support services. After completing an eligible academic or training program, participants who earn above a minimum salary repay their loans, and those funds are then used to finance future students. (Photo: HCCC)

John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, stops by a bicycle shop during his annual bike trip to raise funds for student scholarships. This year’s trek is 800 miles from Cincinnati to Owen Sound, Ontario, along the Underground Railroad Bike Tour, which mirrors the journey enslaved Africans traveled seeking freedom. Follow his ride on Twitter #Bike4HACC2023. (Photo: HACC)

Amit B. Singh, president of Edmonds Community College in Washington, with an airplane fuselage donated by Boeing to the college’s Washington Aerospace Training & Research Center to prepare students for careers in the aerospace industry. (Photo: Edmonds)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours Portland Community College’s Southeast Campus to learn how the college is developing pathways in workforce development and connecting students to transportation options. He was joined by PCC President Adrien Bennings (left), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and other leaders. (Photo: James Hill/PCC)

Rob Denson, president of Des Moines Area Community College, discusses the history and in-demand future of the Iowa college’s respiratory therapy program, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (Photo: Lisa Schmitz/DMACC)

Nine Holyoke Community College students recently received their Global Seal of Biliteracy, a national credential that recognizes functional literacy in two languages, in their case English and Spanish. The students enrolled this spring in Intermediate Spanish II with professor Monica Torregrosa, who for the last two years has offered the Global Seal of Biliteracy test in place of a final exam. (Photo: HCC)

South Puget Sound Community College’s allied health programs have received the 2023 Health Care Champion Future of Health Care Award, which is presented by the Thurston-Mason County Medical Society and the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. The award was established to “recognize heroic acts, steadfast dedication, extraordinary service, and professionalism that are seen every day in our community’s medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency services, and related organizations.” A committee of healthcare leaders in the community selects award recipients. (Photo: SPSCC)

Sarah Taylor (left of car), a single-parent student at Fayetteville Technical Community College, is presented with a 2011 Buick Regal by the North Carolina college’s collision repair and refinishing technology program. The presentation was done in partnership with the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, which links vehicle donors with organizations in the collision-repair industry in order to provide transportation to individuals and service organizations that are in need. (Photo: FTCC)

College of the Mainland (COM) last month hosted an orientation for nearly 150 incoming ninth-grade students of two local high schools who are participating in the newly launched Early College High School program at the Texas college. (Photo: COM)