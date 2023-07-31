Reporter’s notebook

House bill would OK efforts to reach adult learners

House lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation to expand career counseling programs and allow for public outreach to connect with adult learners.

The Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act would amend Title II of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to bolster career guidance for adult learners. It would allow to use Title II funds to create public outreach through public service announcements, social media campaigns, job fairs and other means to educate the public on workforce development programs, according to a release. Title II authorizes education services to assist adults in improving basic skills like literacy, completing secondary education and transitioning to the workforce or postsecondary education.

Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pennsylvania), Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon), Brad Finstad (R-Minnesota) and Derek Kilmer (D-Washington) introduced the legislation.

“Increased awareness into career choices and programs will lead individuals down the pathway of success and into high-quality, family-sustaining jobs,” said Thompson, who serves on the House Education and the Workforce Committee and co-chairs the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus with Bonamici.

Developing a talent pool for semiconductor industry

U.S. Commerce Gina Secretary Raimondo is calling on colleges and universities to triple the number of graduates in semiconductor-related fields, including engineering, as the federal government disburses CHIPS & Science Act investments to grow the domestic semiconductor and supply chain industries.

Conversely, the secretary wants semiconductor companies to work more closely with high schools and community colleges to train 100,000 new technicians over the next decade through apprenticeships, career and technical education, and career pathway programs.

Raimondo last week joined a virtual discussion with Gen Z jobs platform Handshake, where she outlined the workforce needs to ensure those investments have an impact. Industry estimates show there will be a shortage of 300,000 engineers and 90,000 technical workers by 2030.

“Good-paying jobs are being created at every level of education in this industry, and we need to rebuild that talent pool,” she said. “Early talent is the future of this industry and at the forefront of emerging technologies, including AI and quantum computing.”

Raimondo also strongly encouraged young women to explore career options in the field, which has been traditionally male-dominated.

Expanding teacher apprenticeships

To help address a national educator shortage, the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor are encouraging schools to use registered apprenticeships for teachers.

Last week, the departments announced a list of new efforts to tackle the teacher shortage, including new national guidelines for registered apprenticeships for K-12 teachers and federal funding to scale up the apprenticeships.

“Providing opportunities for future teachers to earn while they learn has created an affordable and exciting pathway into the teaching profession that can help states build a talented and diverse pipeline of educators at a moment when doing so has never mattered more,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a release.