Newsmakers

New CEOs

Virginia M. Fraire will serve as the second president of Lone Star College-University Park (Texas).

Fraire has nearly 30 years of experience in higher education at two- and four-year open-access institutions and most recently was vice provost for student success and strategic initiatives at the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to that, she served in multiple leadership roles at Austin Community College over 12 years, including campus dean and vice president of student affairs.

De ‘Reese Reid-Hart will serve as the next president of Lone Star College-Montgomery (Texas).

Reid-Hart has an administrator and leadership background that spans more than 25 years in higher education. She has served as vice president of instruction at the college since August 2020. She previously was the college’s dean of natural science and health occupations. Prior to joining LSC-Montgomery, Reid-Hart was dean of instruction and continuing education, dean of student services and assistant and associate dean of students at Kennedy-King College in Illinois.

CEO on the move

Richard Rhodes, chancellor of Austin Community College (ACC) in Texas, will serve as interim president at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, effective October 1, after his retirement in August from ACC, which he has led for 12 years.

A&M-Central Texas is the only public “upper-level” university in the state uniquely focused on transferring in students who have begun but not completed their undergraduate degree, according to the university.

“As someone who has devoted my career to building a community college system that serves everyone, I understand and appreciate A&M-Central Texas’ unique mission,” Rhodes said in a release. “A&M-Central Texas is an exceptional option for community college students as well as anyone with some college but no degree — and its doors are open to anyone who wants to change their life.”

Appointments

Marc David is Johnston Community College’s new vice president of instruction and chief academic officer. He comes to the North Carolina college from Florence-Darlington Technical College (South Carolina), where he served as vice president of academic affairs and associate vice president of arts and sciences.

Justin Kree is the new director of media relations at Arizon’s Pima Community College. He comes from broadcasting that includes serving as morning anchor for the CBS affiliates WLNS in Lansing, Michigan, and KDBC/KFOX in El Paso, Texas.

Justin Lyons will serve as director of marketing and communications at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina. He previously was marketing director at Andersen Sterilizers.

John Turner joins Hillsborough Community College as dean of student services for its New Ybor City campus. He most recently was executive dean/crisis communications liaison and assistant vice chancellor for student services at Blinn College in Texas.