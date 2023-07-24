Newsmakers

Appointments

Tonya Hankins, director of nursing at Black River Technical College in Arkansas, was recently named to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Education Committee, which ensures nursing education programs in the state meet the standards put forth in the Nurse Practice Act.

Maribel Jimenez is the first vice president equity, diversity and transformation at Highline College in Washington. She previously was the college’s dean of academic transfer pathways and partnerships.

Mike Mackey has been named director of student recruitment at Guilford Technical Community College (North Carolina), where he has served as a student recruiter for 18 years.

Laura E. Ortiz is now provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Finger Lakes Community College in New York. She had been dean for faculty development and engagement at Waubonsee Community College in Illinois since 2018.

Phillip Price is now vice president and chief finance officer at the North Carolina Community College System. He comes from Central Carolina Community College, where he has served since 2013, most recently as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Lesley Quattlebaum, executive director of College of Southern Maryland‘s Velocity Center, will serve on the Charles County Military Alliance Council board of directors. The council is a liaison between the defense and civilian communities in recognition of the key role the defense industry and the military serve in the county.

Brian J. Smith is now vice president of organizational development and human resources at Reynolds Community College in Virginia. He mostly recently worked at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra as its senior vice president and chief human resources and inclusion officer.

Delisle Warden has been appointed to vice president for policy and general counsel at Howard Community College (Maryland), effective July 31. He comes from the Center for Professional Development and Career Strategy at the George Washington University Law School, where he serves as an associate dean.

At Harper College in Illinois, Ruth Williams is now provost and Yolonda Barnes is dean of business and social sciences. Williams previously was assistant vice president for academic affairs and dean of curriculum and instruction at Oakton College (Illinois). Barnes previously was associate dean of sustainability, business and career technologies at Elgin Community College (Illinois).