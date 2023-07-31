An electric vehicle battery park in Kentucky is expected to create 5,000 new jobs in the state. New workers will be trained on-site at the new Elizabethtown Community and Technical College BlueOval SK Training Center, the lone co-branded learning center within the state community college system.
In August, David Doré, the new chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, plans to roll out the system’s legislative agenda during his chancellor’s retreat to an audience that will likely include Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other state officials.
In Massachusetts, state legislative negotiators Sunday night filed a $56.2 billion annual state budget that would provide $50 million to support free community college across all campuses by fall 2024, including $38 million for free community college programs for students aged 25 or older and for students pursuing degrees in nursing starting this fall.
When the city of Dunkirk, New York, learned it was receiving $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, Mayor Wilfred Rosas brought up SUNY Jamestown Community College.
Metropolitan Communication College launched three new online classes this week to help jump-start careers in Missouri’s burgeoning marijuana industry.
Enrollments to university are down and the threat to white-collar jobs is rising. Perhaps we are ready to value trade and vocational schools a little bit more.