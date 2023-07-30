Headlines

July 30, 2023

Hampton Roads delegation attends workforce readiness mission to Germany
City of Portsmouth, Virginia

The delegation, which included Hampton Roads mayors, business leaders and community college and university leaders, explored Germany’s dual-track vocational education and training program, a national workforce development pipeline.

Editorial: California must make transfers to CSU, UC easier for community college students
San Diego Union-Tribune

Despite nominal support for transfers from lawmakers and university officials, transferring to four-year state schools is an unrealized goal for too many.

Commentary: To fight climate change and meet growing labor demands, we need community colleges
Forbes

Perhaps more than any other kind of institution, community colleges are tapped into the needs of regional industries, using their close connections to local businesses to inform programs that create a diverse pool of career-ready talent. 

In Brockton, Massasoit Community College to offer degree in Black studies
WGBH

Beginning this fall, the Massachusetts college will become the first two-year school in the state to offer such a degree just as political leaders in other, more conservative states are questioning the value of African American studies.

