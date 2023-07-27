Headlines

More high schoolers are earning college credit in Wisconsin
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The number of high school students taking advantage of “dual enrollment” programs statewide has more than doubled in the past decade, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum study released Wednesday.

Massasoit’s new Black Studies major aims to ‘explore and share the rich history, culture’
The Enterprise

Massasoit Community College will launch a Black Studies degree starting in the fall semester, making it the first community college in the state to offer a program of its kind. The two-year associate of arts degree program will teach students to “critically examine, analyze, and interpret Black experiences in American society,” the college announced.

Missouri college launches online cannabis certificate programs
Fox 4

Metropolitan Community College’s workforce and economic development division has partnered with marijuana education provider Green Flower to offer three new cannabis certificate programs. State data shows Missouri is selling roughly $4 million worth of marijuana each day, with about $121.2 million in sales last month alone. 

