East Central Community College has implemented an Out-of-School Youth Program this year for those ages 16 to 24. The program is for those who are not attending school and looking to get into the workforce. Participants will take part in a 4-week development course followed by a paid internship with partnering local businesses in the surrounding areas.
Community colleges are tentatively moving forward with plans to help students 25 and older attend for free despite the fact the program has not yet been approved within the budget that’s stalled in negotiations. The delay in striking a budget deal means colleges will have less time to implement MassReconnect.
Hoping to drum up excitement for its new esports program, Washington State Community College is inviting the community to come by and play video games on July 28.