Dual enrollment far exceeds the popularity of Advanced Placement courses.
Some Arizona students will soon be able to take college classes for free while in high school as part of a new financial aid program in the state budget.
Transfer to a four-year institution is a benchmark for success among community colleges, but the numbers are low and disparities across the system persist, especially between colleges in rural areas and those in wealthy suburbs.
Agriculture programs at community colleges could get access to $20 million in new money under one proposal.
As more Americans figure out that a four-year college degree is too costly and delivers too little value, community colleges are receiving more attention.