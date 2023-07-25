Headlines

High schoolers account for nearly 1 out of every 5 community college students
Hechinger Report

Dual enrollment far exceeds the popularity of Advanced Placement courses.

Free college credits for high schoolers? What to know about Arizona’s dual enrollment program
Arizona Republic

Some Arizona students will soon be able to take college classes for free while in high school as part of a new financial aid program in the state budget.

California’s community college transfer numbers are far below the state’s own goal
CalMatters

Transfer to a four-year institution is a benchmark for success among community colleges, but the numbers are low and disparities across the system persist, especially between colleges in rural areas and those in wealthy suburbs.

What’s at stake for institutions, students in farm bill talks
Inside Higher Ed

Agriculture programs at community colleges could get access to $20 million in new money under one proposal.

Commentary: Getting the most out of community colleges
National Review

As more Americans figure out that a four-year college degree is too costly and delivers too little value, community colleges are receiving more attention.

