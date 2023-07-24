The Senate education committee this week will take up legislation that expands the Pell Grant program to cover short-term training programs.
Colleges and universities can show their commitment to the wider diffusion of knowledge and the transformative power of education by partnering with corrections systems to establish prison education programs, write Amy Loyd of the U.S. Department of Education and Amy Solomon of the U.S. Department of Justice.
More than half of students who responded said they found it difficult to know which courses they needed to transfer.
The Tennessee State Building Commission has given Chattanooga State Community College approval to proceed with planning an estimated $20 million project that would provide a new campus for the community college’s academic programs in the county and its Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Dayton, as well as $10.2 million for improvements to its TCAT academic and automotive technology buildings in Chattanooga.