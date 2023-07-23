Commentary: Want more diversity in schools? Copy the University of California and look to community colleges
Los Angeles Times
Most elite institutions have chosen to recruit the bulk of their students directly from high school. Even though they are likely within driving distance of at least one community college.
NBC26
“It seems to be a significant shortage and it continues to grow,” said Rob Behnke, the truck driving director at Fox Valley Technical College (Wisconsin).
Daily News-Record
Community college tuition will increase by $4.61 per credit hour for the 2023-24 school year after the State Board for Community Colleges voted unanimously to increase tuition for the first time in five years.