Fort Bend Herald
Technical colleges like Texas State Technical College have seen a surge in nontraditional students coming in from the workforce looking to gain further education.
Oregon college president offers to help with nursing shortage responsible for pending closure of birth center
Baker City Herald
The president of Treasure Valley Community College has pledged to help bolster the number of nurses trained in obstetrics, a response to the pending closure of the birth center at a local medical center.
EdSource
A big impetus for expanding baccalaureate programs to California’s 116 community colleges is that the state is facing workforce shortages.