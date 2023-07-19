Colorado has such dire workforce shortages in early childhood education, education, firefighting, law enforcement, construction and forestry that if you want a job in those fields, the state will pay for your college education to get a job.
Q&A with college data coach and consultant about student parent research and how it can guide policies and practices.
As Michigan looks to grow jobs, income and population, and succeed in navigating economic disruptions and the future of work, a high-performing community college system will be essential, according to a new report by Business Leaders for Michigan.
Elevating the focus on community colleges is even more timely given the recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action and student-loan forgiveness — both of which present challenges and opportunities for community colleges.