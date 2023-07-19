Headlines

Free college in Colorado? It’s covered if you’re interested in teaching, firefighting, law enforcement, construction or forestry
Colorado Public Radio

Colorado has such dire workforce shortages in early childhood education, education, firefighting, law enforcement, construction and forestry that if you want a job in those fields, the state will pay for your college education to get a job.

Utilizing data to make student parents a visible population
New American blog

Q&A with college data coach and consultant about student parent research and how it can guide policies and practices.

Michigan business group outlines plan for community colleges
Detroit Regional Chamber

As Michigan looks to grow jobs, income and population, and succeed in navigating economic disruptions and the future of work, a high-performing community college system will be essential, according to a new report by Business Leaders for Michigan.

Commentary: New York community colleges: Education’s secret money saver
USA Today Network

Elevating the focus on community colleges is even more timely given the recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action and student-loan forgiveness — both of which present challenges and opportunities for community colleges.

