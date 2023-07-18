Headlines

Utah colleges gave out their biggest pay increases in decades. Here’s why they’re still worried.
Salt Lake Tribune

Salt Lake Community College gave a 7% increase to all full-time employees — from professors to janitors. Snow College decided on a general 6% increase for all full-time and permanent part-time hourly employees.

While Idaho universities see stagnant numbers, enrollment has boomed at community colleges
KTVB

Community college enrollment growth over the past decade in Idaho has outpaced the state’s overall population increase, but it’s a different story for universities.

ACC, nonprofit start program to help parents go to college
KXAN

A pilot program at Austin Community College aims to help parents in marginalized communities go to college and grow their careers.

