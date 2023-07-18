Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake Community College gave a 7% increase to all full-time employees — from professors to janitors. Snow College decided on a general 6% increase for all full-time and permanent part-time hourly employees.
KTVB
Community college enrollment growth over the past decade in Idaho has outpaced the state’s overall population increase, but it’s a different story for universities.
KXAN
A pilot program at Austin Community College aims to help parents in marginalized communities go to college and grow their careers.