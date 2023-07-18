Community colleges have long been considered an affordable route to an associate degree or a stepping stone toward a bachelor’s degree at a fraction of the cost when compared to a four-year institution.
Hyundai and Savannah Technical College recently announced an innovative partnership that will create a new electric vehicle professional certificate at the college.
Michigan began offering a program for working-age adults to go back to college two years ago, but only about one in five students accepted into the program have enrolled in college, and even fewer have earned a degree or certificate.
The Community College Agriculture Advancement Act, which is currently moving through Congress, would set aside more money for ag programs at community colleges to help keep up with that demand.
Earlier this year, Canisius College seized the opportunity to become a university. Now it’s looking into another game-changing move – creating a two-year college.