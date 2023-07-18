Headlines

Without loan forgiveness, will more students head to community college?
Houston Press

Community colleges have long been considered an affordable route to an associate degree or a stepping stone toward a bachelor’s degree at a fraction of the cost when compared to a four-year institution.

Savannah mayor: Georgia’s clean energy transition biggest economic opportunity in a generation
Savannah Morning News

Hyundai and Savannah Technical College recently announced an innovative partnership that will create a new electric vehicle professional certificate at the college.

Community, tribal colleges to host events for adults interested in free tuition program
Detroit News

Michigan began offering a program for working-age adults to go back to college two years ago, but only about one in five students accepted into the program have enrolled in college, and even fewer have earned a degree or certificate.

Nebraska’s $25B ag industry needs workers with better tech skills
KLKN

The Community College Agriculture Advancement Act, which is currently moving through Congress, would set aside more money for ag programs at community colleges to help keep up with that demand.

Canisius to explore an opportunity to create a two-year college
Buffalo News

Earlier this year, Canisius College seized the opportunity to become a university. Now it’s looking into another game-changing move – creating a two-year college.

