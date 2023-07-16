Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff July 16, 2023    Print

Commentary: Community colleges partner with semiconductor industry
Arizona Capitol Times

One of the biggest priorities for the Maricopa County Community College District and local manufacturers has been providing accessible, affordable training opportunities and expanding these opportunities to a diverse workforce.

California community college students can soon pursue a degree in this high-demand field
The Modesto

Starting in fall 2024, Fresno City College will extend its dental hygiene program into a bachelor’s degree.

Construction of Napa Valley College’s 588-bed student housing hits halfway mark
Press Democrat

Once construction wraps, the college will be among fewer than 20 community colleges in California to offer student residences.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.