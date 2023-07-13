Three colleges of the San Diego Community College District provide programs and counseling to support former foster youth and work with nonprofits such as San Diego-based Promises2Kids.
The bipartisan bill, which renames a competitive grant program run by the Department of State, encourages institutions of higher education to sustainably expand study abroad opportunities to nontraditional locations for underserved American undergraduate students. It is supported by the American Association of Community Colleges.
York County Community College is no longer seeking an arrangement for students to stay longer at local hotels but is moving full speed ahead with its hopes for on-campus dorms in the future.
Community members shared how Highlander Ranch is a place to teach life lessons, inspire the youth to join the veterinary field, and an untapped site for potential.