Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff July 13, 2023    Print

Commentary: Community college opens doors of opportunity for foster youth
Times of San Diego

Three colleges of the San Diego Community College District provide programs and counseling to support former foster youth and work with nonprofits such as San Diego-based Promises2Kids.

Study abroad grant program reintroduced to Senate
Language Magazine

The bipartisan bill, which renames a competitive grant program run by the Department of State, encourages institutions of higher education to sustainably expand study abroad opportunities to nontraditional locations for underserved American undergraduate students. It is supported by the American Association of Community Colleges.

A Maine college drops hotel request, eyes dorms for future
Portsmouth Herald

York County Community College is no longer seeking an arrangement for students to stay longer at local hotels but is moving full speed ahead with its hopes for on-campus dorms in the future.

McLennan Community College votes to keep Highlander Ranch
Fox 44

Community members shared how Highlander Ranch is a place to teach life lessons, inspire the youth to join the veterinary field, and an untapped site for potential.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.