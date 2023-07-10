Headlines

Who is a first-generation college student? California colleges, universities can’t agree.
CalMatters

Many California colleges and universities define “first-generation college student” differently, creating a confusing situation for students to navigate.

BAE-Nashua Community College tech training program seeking federal CHIPS Act grant
New Hampshire Union Leader

A new phase of the microelectronics manufacturing workforce training partnership between Nashua Community College and Nashua-based high-tech contractor BAE Systems could become reality, depending on whether BAE succeeds in securing a federal grant through the CHIPS Act.

North Idaho College remains accredited — for now
Idaho Education News

For as long as 12 months, status quo will remain intact at 90-year-old college, and students will still be able to transfer credits to other schools.

Commentary: Unapologetically building opportunities for Black student success
EdSource

These conversations on Black student success must continue as we unapologetically fight for these students throughout higher education.

Commentary: The dangers of the college degree-for-all mentality
National Review

By dispelling the college degree-for-all myth, we can begin to invest in workforce-development programs for the modern economy, writes Rep. Virgina Foxx (R-North Carolina), who chairs the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

Commentary: How federal workforce programs can leave some students without credentials
Higher Ed Dive

Federal law merely suggests that training providers confer a credential, but they are not required to do so, denying some participants an economic edge.

