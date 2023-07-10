Many California colleges and universities define “first-generation college student” differently, creating a confusing situation for students to navigate.
A new phase of the microelectronics manufacturing workforce training partnership between Nashua Community College and Nashua-based high-tech contractor BAE Systems could become reality, depending on whether BAE succeeds in securing a federal grant through the CHIPS Act.
For as long as 12 months, status quo will remain intact at 90-year-old college, and students will still be able to transfer credits to other schools.
These conversations on Black student success must continue as we unapologetically fight for these students throughout higher education.
By dispelling the college degree-for-all myth, we can begin to invest in workforce-development programs for the modern economy, writes Rep. Virgina Foxx (R-North Carolina), who chairs the House Education and the Workforce Committee.
Federal law merely suggests that training providers confer a credential, but they are not required to do so, denying some participants an economic edge.