Supporters of a plan to merge a two-year University of Wisconsin System campus and nearby technical college in Washington County say they’ll go it alone after Gov. Tony Evers struck the proposal from the state budget.
Many southeast Asian Americans who do pursue higher education overwhelmingly go to state or community colleges, rather than Ivy Leagues or high-profile schools. So widening access across all types of institutions has been a deep concern.
Q&A with John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president and CEO of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, as part of a series that highlights the work of Harrisburg-area advocates for unity, tolerance and equal rights, with a focus the LGBTQ+ community.
An increase in the first-time students may reflect the possibility that many who had not enrolled in community college during the pandemic due to the need to stay home and help with child care or other responsibilities now are deciding it’s the right time to return to school and pursue a degree, says Brad Phillips, executive director of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges.
To attract more underrepresented students to engineering fields and help fill a projected shortage of more than 50,000 practitioners in the state over the next five years, Texas A&M University has extended its link with community colleges to educate 25,000 engineers by 2025, which administrators said is within reach.
Three community colleges in Ohio increased their graduation rates by 50% over the past six years under a new program called Accelerated Study in Associate Programs.