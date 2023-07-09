Headlines

Gov. Evers vetoes required merger of UW campus and technical college in Washington County
Wisconsin Public Radio

Supporters of a plan to merge a two-year University of Wisconsin System campus and nearby technical college in Washington County say they’ll go it alone after Gov. Tony Evers struck the proposal from the state budget.

Asian American low-income, community college students feel unheard in affirmative action debate
NBC News

Many southeast Asian Americans who do pursue higher education overwhelmingly go to state or community colleges, rather than Ivy Leagues or high-profile schools. So widening access across all types of institutions has been a deep concern.

Creating inclusive learning spaces: John ‘Ski’ Sygielski of HACC
PennLive

Q&A with John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president and CEO of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, as part of a series that highlights the work of Harrisburg-area advocates for unity, tolerance and equal rights, with a focus the LGBTQ+ community.

Maryland community colleges attempt to recover from enrollment declines
Maryland Daily Record

An increase in the first-time students may reflect the possibility that many who had not enrolled in community college during the pandemic due to the need to stay home and help with child care or other responsibilities now are deciding it’s the right time to return to school and pursue a degree, says Brad Phillips, executive director of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges.

Texas A&M links with community colleges to educate 25,000 engineers by 2025
Engineering News-Record

To attract more underrepresented students to engineering fields and help fill a projected shortage of more than 50,000 practitioners in the state over the next five years, Texas A&M University has extended its link with community colleges to educate 25,000 engineers by 2025, which administrators said is within reach.

Ohio community colleges boost graduation rates
Public News Service

Three community colleges in Ohio increased their graduation rates by 50% over the past six years under a new program called Accelerated Study in Associate Programs.

