Newsmakers

New CEO

Kimberly Hogan is now CEO of Middlesex Community College in Connecticut. She has served as interim CEO since April 2022.

Hogan will also lead the college’s transition as the Middlesex campus and Meriden center become part of the Connecticut State Community College merger on July 1. The campuses will then be known as CSCC–Middlesex and CSCC-Middlesex–Meriden.

Hogan “has the experience, integrity and the commitment to the Middlesex community to nurture the college through the merger to Connecticut State Community College and to continue to work with their campus faculty and staff to ensure students continue to receive the highest quality education and exceptional service they are accustomed to,” Karen Hynick, CEO of Quinebaug Valley Community College, who served on the search committee, said in a release.

Hogan joined Middlesex in 1998 as a financial assistant and became dean of administration in 2017, the position she held before becoming interim CEO.

Kudos

HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado (left) with state Sen. John Whitmire on the floor of the Texas Senate after it passed a resolution recognizing Maldonado. (Photo: HCC)

Cesar Maldonado, chancellor of Houston Community College (HCC) in Texas, was recently recognized by the Texas Senate for his significant contributions to higher education and workforce development. The lawmakers last month passed a resolution observing Maldonado’s success in fostering an inclusive, supportive culture for students and staff, while boosting academic achievement and restructuring HCC to increase the number of graduates and improve the scholastic performance of first-year students.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for this honor,” said Maldonado, who concludes a 10-year tenure at HCC in August. “The work we have done in partnership with the Texas legislature is allowing community colleges like HCC to provide life-changing educational opportunities for students.”

Forsyth Tech President Janet Springs receives recognition from a local YMCA for her work in education.

Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Technical Community College in North Carolina, has been recognized as a 2023 Education Trailblazer through Winston-Salem YWCA’s Women of Vision awards. The awards honor extraordinary women who have harnessed their knowledge, creativity and leadership for the betterment of the community. The YMCA chapter noted Spriggs’ work to remove barriers to student success, citing in particular the Forsyth Tech Cares Program, which provides individualized care to students and helps them in a range of areas, including housing, childcare and legal aid.

“The ripple effects of this program, which are proven to positively impact student success, will be felt for years to come,” YMCA said in a release.

Appointments

Jason Bryan is now interim chief information officer for LaGuardia Community College in New York. He will provide leadership for the information technology (IT) department. Bryan joined the college’s IT division in 2015 as director of network administration and chief information security officer.

Cynthia Graves has been named Guilford Technical Community College’s director of career education and training. She has served as the North Carolina college’s coordinator of community education for more than two decades.

Alisia Kirkwood is the new associate vice president at Long Beach Community College District in California. She will oversee the district’s Pacific Coast campus. Kirkwood joined the college in 2018 and has served as dean of student affairs.