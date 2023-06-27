“In tandem” features new community college partnerships with business and industry, higher education institutions and others.

Renewing a commitment to the Oneida Nation

Providing training for the digital economy

Partnering for professional advancement

Investing in the healthcare workforce

Renewing a commitment to the Oneida Nation

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) and the Oneida Nation has collaborated through a partnership charter for more than a decade to serve the needs of Oneida students, workforce and community. They recently renewed their partnership and commitment to strengthen the Nation’s future.

The partnership charter was created to provide citizens and employees of Oneida Nation pathways to family-sustaining careers. Through the provision of a technical education, the partnership helps strengthen the economic and social vitality of the Oneida Nation.

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill is hopeful that this partnership will continue to grow and thrive for years to come.

Through the renewed charter, NWTC and Oneida Nation will work together to make programs and services more accessible for tribal students. The renewed charter supports the Oneida Nation’s workforce development goals in areas of health sciences, trades, and engineering technologies. It also provides clearer, more accessible student services and expands access to dual credit college courses.

“As we share in the land and the history of the Oneida Nation, I am pleased to sign this charter on behalf of NWTC and renew the college’s commitment to the educational and economic well-being of the Nation,” NWTC President Jeffrey Rafn said.

Providing training for the digital economy

Dallas College and the Texas Blockchain Council (TBC) have announced a partnership that will make the college a leading innovator in technology education for the digital economy. It also will encourage students to seek careers in blockchain and cryptocurrency fields.

The collaboration emphasizes hands-on learning and will allow participating students a chance to earn a new Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Advanced Technical Certificate through the college.

Under the partnership, Dallas College also will host a unique bitcoin miner installation at Richland Campus, which will allow students to gain firsthand experience with the technology that powers the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency.

Key technical supporters of the initiative include Luxor Technologies and Bentaus Mining. The Texas Blockchain Council donated the hardware at no cost to Dallas College and the mining installation is being facilitated through a relationship with Coinbase Institutional. And 100% of the bitcoin proceeds from the operation will go to Dallas College Foundation.

“Our collaboration with Dallas College isn’t just about installing a bitcoin miner; it’s about creating an environment where students can immerse themselves in cutting-edge technology,” said Steve Kinard, director of bitcoin mining for the TBC. “The digital economy demands a workforce with a deep understanding of high-performance computing and blockchain concepts, and we’re here to ensure that Dallas College students are ready to meet that demand.”

Partnering for professional advancement

Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) is partnering with BancFirst to introduce a workforce development program to empower workers and foster career advancement opportunities. The program, is named BancFirst LOYAL (Learning Opportunities Yielding Advancements in Leadership).

The partnership will provide a unique platform for employees to access micro-credentials that hold value, including college credits and digital badges, upon successful completion of the program. With curriculum tailored for individual business needs, the program offers a diverse range of courses designed to impart practical skills and valuable knowledge. Participants can choose from a variety of business micro-credentials and apply those toward earning an associate degree.

“This initiative represents OCCC’s unwavering commitment to equipping individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce,” OCCC President Mautra Staley Jones said. “Through this partnership, we aim to transform the lives of BancFirst employees by providing them with a clear pathway to professional advancement.”

Investing in the healthcare workforce

Columbus State Community College and OhioHealth will work together to educate and graduate twice as many healthcare professionals in the next decade.

Together, they are investing more than $120 million in both physical infrastructure and human capital to address workforce shortages across their region. They’ll focus on preparing people for jobs in nursing, surgical technology, medical imaging, respiratory therapy and sterile processing.

Columbus State currently enrolls about 1,500 students in those programs each year, but according to an Aspen Institute report, Greater Columbus will need 9,000 additional health care jobs by 2028 — about a 22% increase.

“We really expect to create a path for all students who want to pursue a career in health care to be able to do so,” Columbus State President David T. Harrison said in a Columbus Dispatch article.