Dozens of part-time community college employees are in limbo after the Connecticut state budget was passed. Part-time staff make up more than 70% of individuals employed by Connecticut community colleges.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko toured Hudson Valley Community College on Tuesday to learn about advancements in career and technical education and how to best prepare students for jobs in the emerging industries. Cardona also held a roundtable discussion as federal officials start visits around the nation as part of President Joe Biden’s Investing In America tour to tout his administration’s efforts to bring manufacturing jobs back to American soil.
Blue Mountain Community College and Eastern Oregon University work to help students and adults achieve their dreams of college success by providing information on dual credit options, connecting students to employers, and providing community education to residents.