More work requirements are being added to SNAP and other benefits programs. Advocates contend that these types of restrictions were already deterring Americans from going to college and getting higher-wage jobs, even before they were made tougher.
The Oregon budget, passed Friday, includes more $800 million for the state’s community colleges. The Oregon Community College Association says that allocation still falls short of what the colleges requested to maintain their operations.
Students at the California college helped create “Black Experience: London, Paris and Amsterdam,” a 10-day program that brings students to iconic historical sites in Europe through the lens of the Black experience.
According to a national survey of community college leaders released by education company EAB, 85% of respondents say students’ expectations for customer service have risen since the pandemic.