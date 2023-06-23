Headlines

Commentary: Community colleges must do more to support Asian American students
EdSource

California’s community college system is strategically positioned to lead the nation in changing perceptions of Asian Americans and in advancing equity in higher education despite the absence of affirmative action.

Minnesota State approves undergrad tuition freeze for upcoming school year
The Bemidji Pioneer

The Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities has approved an undergraduate tuition freeze as part of its annual operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year. A legislative funding bill also will waive tuition costs for Minnesota State students from families with annual incomes of less than $80,000.

Data governance in higher ed is critical. Here’s how to achieve and sustain it.
EdTech Magazine

Colleges and universities are finding themselves in need of data governance policies that help them protect and effectively use the metrics they gather.

Controversial higher ed diversity bill added to Ohio state budget
WOUB

Among the many last-minute provisions tucked into the Ohio Senate budget bill proposal is one that would significantly alter how higher education institutions deal with diversity, among other things.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.