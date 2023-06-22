Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff June 22, 2023

New statewide community college secures key accreditation
Hartford Business Journal

Connecticut State Community College (CT State) recently secured its initial accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education to establish a 17-campus statewide community college. CT State officially opens July 1. 

Older students key to community college enrollment
CalMatters

Community colleges saw record declines in enrollment during the pandemic, but students 50 years and older fell the farthest. Now, some colleges are trying to reel them back in.

Wisconsin college to expand with Dodge County regional center
KFIZ

Moraine Park Technical College will expand its campus offerings and footprint through a new regional center that will help meet the current demand for firefighters and paramedics at the 50 fire departments in the region.  

