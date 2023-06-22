Hartford Business Journal
Connecticut State Community College (CT State) recently secured its initial accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education to establish a 17-campus statewide community college. CT State officially opens July 1.
CalMatters
Community colleges saw record declines in enrollment during the pandemic, but students 50 years and older fell the farthest. Now, some colleges are trying to reel them back in.
KFIZ
Moraine Park Technical College will expand its campus offerings and footprint through a new regional center that will help meet the current demand for firefighters and paramedics at the 50 fire departments in the region.