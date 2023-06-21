Headlines

Opinion: Less than half of Arizona graduates will attend college, putting our future at risk
AZCentral

Most Arizona graduates will join the workforce without a credential or degree. That might work for now, but it hurts them and the state long term, say Maricopa County Community College District Chancellor Steven Gonzales and Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Monica Villalobos.

Washington college expands free tuition program to Eastern Oregon students
Eastern Oregonian

Walla Walla Community College is expanding its Warrior Pledge pilot program to include new students from 15 counties in Washington, Oregon and Idaho who otherwise could not afford to attend college.

Ransomware attack strikes Hawaii Community College
Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii Community College has been struck with a ransomware attack, and security measures are being increased to protect digital assets, University of Hawaii officials said Tuesday.

As Pell grants return for incarcerated students, how will higher ed shake out in Washington prisons?
Seattle Times

Corrections officials, many with limited experience administrating higher education programs, are taking on the role of approving and overseeing Pell-eligible prison education programs.

