Most Arizona graduates will join the workforce without a credential or degree. That might work for now, but it hurts them and the state long term, say Maricopa County Community College District Chancellor Steven Gonzales and Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Monica Villalobos.
Walla Walla Community College is expanding its Warrior Pledge pilot program to include new students from 15 counties in Washington, Oregon and Idaho who otherwise could not afford to attend college.
Hawaii Community College has been struck with a ransomware attack, and security measures are being increased to protect digital assets, University of Hawaii officials said Tuesday.
Corrections officials, many with limited experience administrating higher education programs, are taking on the role of approving and overseeing Pell-eligible prison education programs.