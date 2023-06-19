Headlines

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans DEI offices in public colleges, universities
USA Today

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill that would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Texas public colleges and universities starting in 2024.

Wisconsin Technical College System opposes bill that would eliminate its property tax revenue
Wisconsin State Journal

An amendment tacked onto the Assembly’s proposed stand-alone personal property tax legislation would eliminate property taxes for the Wisconsin Technical College System in favor of directing all tax dollars through the legislature.

States expand ‘free community college’ subsidies as higher education costs rise, enrollment drops
Washington Times

“We support these programs that eliminate cost as a barrier to completion and know that these programs will pay dividends in a more educated citizenry and a robust workforce pipeline at the local level and beyond,” says Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Rural LGBTQ students face a different California
CalMatters

All across California, but especially in rural areas and small cities scattered across the Central Coast, the Central Valley and the Far North, community college leaders push back at the notion that California is an easy place to be queer.

Commentary: More than 155,000 students are served by Alabama’s community colleges
Alabama Political Reporter

Sometimes overlooked and often unsung, Alabama’s community and technical colleges are on a roll. It is time they get the recognition they deserve as workhorses for the state’s economy.

A Charlotte teen went to community college so he could graduate debt-free. More students are following his lead
WCNC

Michael Martinez-Cruz represents a major shift in the workforce, enrolling in community college while in high school so he can graduate without student loan debt.

‘Now we have a future’ Poughkeepsie youth, family services expand with AmeriCorps funding
Poughkeepsie Journal

Through its partnership with YouthBuild AmeriCorps and Dutchess Community College (New York), Nubian Directions II offers teenagers the opportunity to earn their high school equivalency diploma, build skills in construction while collecting a paycheck and putting in 450 service hours.

Employers are seeking out professionals returning to work after a career break
WorkingNation.com

“Returnships” are providing a pathway back to the workplace.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.