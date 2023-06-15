Monroe Community College in New York, Renton Technical College in Washington state and Columbus State Community College in Ohio will develop and launch a coaching program aimed at improving student financial health and graduation rates.
State Senate Bill 175 is seen as a way to increase the number of adults who go back to school. It will establish a ReEngage Alabama Grant Program for eligible adult learners.
An $835,000 grant from Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation is supporting Front Range Community College in the development of a new dental hygiene program.
In Illinois, Oakton College and Joliet Junior College both have jumped into cannabis studies, offering students certificate programs that equip them for jobs in dispensaries, cultivation centers and supply chain positions.