MCC to develop financial coaching program for students
Rochester Beacon

Monroe Community College in New York, Renton Technical College in Washington state and Columbus State Community College in Ohio will develop and launch a coaching program aimed at improving student financial health and graduation rates.

Alabama’s college network aims to empower students, strengthen workforce
Public News Service

State Senate Bill 175 is seen as a way to increase the number of adults who go back to school. It will establish a ReEngage Alabama Grant Program for eligible adult learners.

Front Range Community College addressing workforce shortage with new dental hygiene program
Greeley Tribune

An $835,000 grant from Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation is supporting Front Range Community College in the development of a new dental hygiene program.

Growing the workforce: Suburban colleges add cannabis studies programs to their offerings
Daily Herald

In Illinois, Oakton College and Joliet Junior College both have jumped into cannabis studies, offering students certificate programs that equip them for jobs in dispensaries, cultivation centers and supply chain positions.

