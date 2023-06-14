Headlines

By Daily Staff June 14, 2023    Print

A map from classroom to career
Gates Notes: The Blog of Bill Gates

A community college in California is streamlining the journey from high school to higher education to the workforce, writes Bill Gates.

Older Coloradans line up early, stay up late to enroll in elective classes
Colorado Sun

Older adults, mostly in their 60s, 70s and 80s, will wait in long lines to register for noncredit, lifelong education courses such as watercolor basics, Pilates or the history of snake oil cures. The thirst for such classes was evident in the wake of the Covid pandemic that kept people at home, relegated to limited online learning. 

California professors test out AI in the classroom, even as cheating debate continues
CalMatters

A growing number of college faculty are choosing to encourage limited use of AI in classroom assignments. From analyzing films to writing research proposals, the assignments seek to convey the benefits of AI as a research tool.

Students can apply for bachelor’s degree at Maricopa Community Colleges
ABC 15 Arizona

Colleges in the Maricopa County Community College District are now offering programs to earn bachelor’s degrees. Starting this fall, students can enroll in classes and graduate from the colleges with a bachelor’s degree through programs like early childhood education and information technology.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.