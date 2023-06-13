WZZM
The Michigan Community College Association has announced that the state’s 31 community and tribal colleges are accepting certain industry-recognized credentials and certifications for college credit.
Sampson Independent
The Warren boardroom at North Carolina’s Sampson Community College was at nearly full capacity last week for a meeting to discuss the inaugural Offender Reentry Strategy, an innovative program to find more effective ways to help former inmates acclimate and succeed in life upon release with the tools to avoid becoming repeat offenders.
York News-Times
On-campus housing will soon be available at all three Southeast Community College campuses, enhancing SCC’s promise to create a “Path to Possible” for every student.