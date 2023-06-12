Headlines

Biden admin will resume interest on federal student loans Sept. 1; monthly payments due in October
Politico

“Student loan interest will resume starting on September 1, 2023, and payments will be due starting in October,” an Education Department spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Politico. “We will notify borrowers well before payments restart.”

President Biden remarks on jobs and career training in North Carolina
C-SPAN

During a visit to Nash Community College in North Carolina, President Joe Biden touted the administration’s job creation record and new laws that will create more jobs, including the bipartisan infrastructure law and the CHIPS and Science Act, aimed at bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S.

Community colleges will receive funding based partially on how well they serve students under new formula
OregonLive

The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission has approved a change to community college funding which will reward colleges that enroll students from backgrounds often underrepresented in higher education and that help students progress toward certificates and degrees.

Mississippi university reaches outside state’s borders for community college partnership
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi State University (MSU) and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding that paves the way for LDCC students enrolled in technical education programs to join MSU’s bachelor of applied science program.

