“Student loan interest will resume starting on September 1, 2023, and payments will be due starting in October,” an Education Department spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Politico. “We will notify borrowers well before payments restart.”
During a visit to Nash Community College in North Carolina, President Joe Biden touted the administration’s job creation record and new laws that will create more jobs, including the bipartisan infrastructure law and the CHIPS and Science Act, aimed at bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S.
The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission has approved a change to community college funding which will reward colleges that enroll students from backgrounds often underrepresented in higher education and that help students progress toward certificates and degrees.
Mississippi State University (MSU) and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding that paves the way for LDCC students enrolled in technical education programs to join MSU’s bachelor of applied science program.