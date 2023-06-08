Any employee at a Georgia state agency making the transition to cloud can now take an eight-week course through the Technical College System of Georgia and improve their cloud skills.
As more students opt for a two-year degree combined with skills-based training and industry-recognized certifications rather than a four-year degree, community colleges are turning to the tools and resources of Microsoft Learn for Educators, Microsoft’s educational teaching and learning program to augment students’ existing degree paths with industry-recognized certifications and better prepare them for success in an evolving labor market.
The policies have successfully boosted FAFSA completions — but whether that translates into college attendance is less clear.
In Ohio, Dayton has approved a lease agreement with Sinclair Community College for a new aviation mechanic training center at the Dayton International Airport.