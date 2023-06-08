Headlines

State scales up cloud workforce with free training for agency employees
Any employee at a Georgia state agency making the transition to cloud can now take an eight-week course through the Technical College System of Georgia and improve their cloud skills.

Commentary: The power of 2-year degrees and certifications in skills-based hiring
As more students opt for a two-year degree combined with skills-based training and industry-recognized certifications rather than a four-year degree, community colleges are turning to the tools and resources of Microsoft Learn for Educators, Microsoft’s educational teaching and learning program to augment students’ existing degree paths with industry-recognized certifications and better prepare them for success in an evolving labor market.

Should states require high school students to complete the FAFSA?
The policies have successfully boosted FAFSA completions — but whether that translates into college attendance is less clear.

Sinclair College aircraft mechanic hangar at Dayton airport to help students get good-paying jobs, officials say
In Ohio, Dayton has approved a lease agreement with Sinclair Community College for a new aviation mechanic training center at the Dayton International Airport.

