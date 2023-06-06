Cabrillo Community College is seeking a $111 million state grant to fund construction costs for its joint housing project with the University of California, Santa Cruz, which will contribute $70 million. The project includes a multi-story building with 624 beds across 271 mixed-style units, study spaces and a day care.
Connecticut state legislators and Gov. Ned Lamont have agreed to boost funding for the state’s colleges and universities and K-12 schools by hundreds of millions of dollars over initial budget proposals. The agreement, part of the overall $51 billion state budget, allots about $1.1 billion for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.
The Ohio House of Representatives has advanced a bill that will “require state institutions of higher education to provide financial cost and aid disclosure forms,” making it easier for families to understand how much a student’s education will cost and even potential incomes right out of college.
West Los Angeles Community College will have one of the first community college avionics bachelor’s degree program in the United States.