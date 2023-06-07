Headlines

By Daily Staff June 7, 2023    Print

Why do so many older Americans owe student loans?
New America (blog)

A significant number of borrowers nearing retirement are struggling to repay their own educational debt.

North Carolina legislature approves limits on politics, race discussion in state workplaces
Associated Press

The proposal that passed the GOP-controlled also would prohibit hiring managers for state agencies, community colleges and the University of North Carolina system from pressuring a job applicant to opine about their personal or political beliefs as a condition of employment.

Commentary: Yes, college is still a worthwhile investment
Education Forward Arizona

Arizona college presidents share why education after high school is valuable for Arizona’s graduates, communities, workforce and economy.

Biden vetoes GOP-led effort to strike down student loan forgiveness program
Washington Post

President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-led resolution that would have struck down his controversial plan to forgive more than $400 billion in student loans.

Oregon community colleges see success in revamp of remedial education
OregonLive.com

Corequisite courses are one approach to reworking developmental education, which has been shown to be a significant barrier to college success, particularly for students of color.

Commentary: Stealth transfer: How former dual-enrollment students are disrupting postsecondary education for the better
Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)

The university offered little onboarding assistance for transfer students, and its robust programming for first-time students was not well designed to help me build community and choose a direction.

